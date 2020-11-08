The Financial sector had a volatile week, but still managed to solid gains along with the broader market last week.

The SPDR S&P Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rose 4.6% last week.

That was the ETF’s best week since the week of May 31, when it soared 12.1%. But it only made it the seventh-best performing S&P sector last week and comes off decline of 5.5% the week before, the worst drop since June.

XLF posted big gains on Monday and Tuesday before any election results had arrived, with lots of bets on a Democratic sweep leading to a stimulus package of more than $2T boosted cyclicals.

It dipped Wednesday when that scenario no longer looked possible, then rebounded on Thursday.

As usual, interest rates were a big factor in the sector.

The 10-year yield hit a high of 0.94% midday on Tuesday, the highest level since March. By Thursday, with the prospects of an election decision being perhaps more than a week away, the yield dropped to 0.72%. But as there was more clarity the yield rose again, going back up to 0.82%, right around the 200-day moving average.

The FOMC held its meeting last week and was understandably aiming to avoid headlines in an election week, barely changing its statement and asserting that it “will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent.”

“Is monetary policy out of power or out of ammunition? The answer to that is no, I don’t think that,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at his press conference.

On Monday at 8 a.m. ET, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan will kick off the BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Virtual Conference.

Other top execs due to present during the morning session include Goldman Sachs CFO Stephen Scherr, JPMorgan Chase's Marianne Lake and First Republic Bank CEO William Demchak.

Looking to technicals, XLF is very close to all its major simple moving averages. Last week it broke back above its 200-day SMA at $24.34, its 100-day, also at $24.34 and its 50-day at $24.61.

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT), which tracks long-term yields, is facing big pressure from a downward-sloping 200-day SMA. It crossed above the 50-day SMA last week and survived a test of the 100-day in October.