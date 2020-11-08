Elliott Management, the activist hedge fund, takes a minority stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) and has talked with the software company's about ways to bolster its lagging stock, MarketWatch reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The exact size of Elliott's holding in the software company wasn't disclosed, but does fall below the 5% level that would require regulatory disclosure.

An applications services company, FFIV provides technology that keep such apps as Netflix secure and running smoothly.

Among topics discussed is FFIV's purchases of Shape Security, and Nginx Software; Elliott suggests that FFIV may have overpaid for the businesses without a clear plan on how to integrate the acquisitions, the people said.

SA contributor Daniel Shvartsman sees F5's acquisitions paying off in accelerating revenue growth.

See FFIV shares' performance over the past year vs. Twilio and Atlassian and the broader S&P 500: