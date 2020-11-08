U.S. equity futures advance after apparent Biden victory

Major U.S. equity index futures make solid gains on Sunday evening after several major news organizations called the U.S. presidential race for Joe Biden on Saturday.

S&P futures gains 1.5% , Nasdaq is up 2.2% , and Dow futures improve 1.3% ; Russell 2000 futures gain 1.2% .

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, is little changed at 92.20.

10-year Treasury yield gains 1 basis point to 0.83%.

Stock markets in the Middle East, the first to trade after the Biden win, signaled sentiment that the incoming president will help reduce international conflict and urge for peace in the region.

"We are expecting less stress in terms of trade war, trade negotiations, whether with North American partners, European partners or China of course, Talal Samhouri, the head of asset management at Doha-based Amwal LLC, told Bloomberg Televisioin.