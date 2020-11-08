The FDA has notified Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) that it has extended the review period for company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ryplazim (plasminogen) for the treatment of clinical signs and symptoms associated with congenital plasminogen deficiency (C-PLGD).

The new PDUFA target action date has been extended by three months to June 5, 2021 from March 5, 2021.

The BLA resubmission was originally accepted by FDA in September 2020 as a Class 2 response to the prior complete response letter issued by the Agency in 2018, with a six-month review period.

The Company recently responded to an information request from the FDA related to the BLA resubmission.

On November 6, the FDA notified Liminal that the additional information constituted a major amendment because the submission contained substantial new manufacturing or facility information not previously submitted for review, which entitles the Agency to extend the review process by three months.

The BLA resubmission for Ryplazim was supported by data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, which evaluated 15 patients, both pediatric and adults, with C-PLGD over 48 weeks.

As a result of this announcement, Liminal BioSciences will advance the date of the conference call and webcast to November 11, 8:30am ET.