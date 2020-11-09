Asia-Pacific markets cheer as Democrat Joe Biden wins U.S. Presidential election

Japan +2.44% .

China +1.86% . Data released Saturday showed that China's exports in October rose 11.4% Y/Y to $237.2B vs. projections of 9.0% increase, up from September’s 9.9% gain.

Imports rose 4.7% to $178.7B, down from prior month's 13.2% increase and lower than the expectations of 8.3% increase.

China's trade surplus ballooned to $58.4B in October, from $37B the previous month and a forecast of $47.8B surplus.

Hong Kong +1.70% .

Australia +1.75% .

Stocks in Asia-Pacific jumped as investors reacted to the victory of the Joe Biden as new President of the U.S.

Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania and promised to take swift action against the pandemic in his speech.

However, Donald Trump is weighing legal challenges and has so far refused to concede. Democrats are projected to keep their House majority, although investors are keeping a close watch as Senate control is still uncertain.

Both of Georgia’s Senate races are likely going to runoffs slated for early January. Currently, the two parties each hold 48 seats in the 100-seat Senate.

If Congress is split between a Democratic controlled House and a Republican-controlled Senate, it might be difficult for Biden to raise taxes.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asian trading hours, with Brent crude futures up 2.59% to $40.47/barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 2.75% to $38.16/barrel.