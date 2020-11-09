New York-based biotech IN8bio (INAB), focused on genetically modified gamma delta T cell therapies to treat glioblastoma and acute leukemia has filed a preliminary prospectus for an IPO of ~4.7M common shares at $15-17 per share.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 703,125 shares.

Net proceeds will be used to clinical development of product candidates, R&D activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

IN8bio’s lead candidate INB-200, recently entered Phase I for newly diagnosed glioblastoma, as the first patient was dosed in June. Top-line data are expected in 2021.

See below a brief overview of company's clinical and preclinical product candidates:

The second program, called INB-100, focuses on leukemia with data from a Phase I expected toward the end of 2022.

Financials for six months ended June 2020: Net loss: $5.1M; loss/share: ($1.52); Proforma net loss: $4.6M; Proforma loss/share: ($0.57).

Through the end of October, there had been 72 biotech and biopharma IPOs so far in 2020, good for a combined raise of $13.2B, according to Nasdaq.