Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) announces positive topline results from Part A of the global Phase 3 clinical trial NefIgArd, investigating the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The analysis included 199 patients.

The trial met its primary objective of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in urine protein creatinine ratio, UPCR or proteinuria, after 9 months of treatment with 16 mg of Nefecon compared to placebo, with significant continued improvement at 12 months.

The primary endpoint analysis showed a 31% mean reduction in the 16 mg arm versus baseline, with placebo showing a 5% mean reduction, resulting in a 27% mean reduction at 9 months (p=0.0005) of the 16 mg arm versus placebo.

The study also achieved the key secondary endpoint showing a statistically significant difference in estimated glomerular filtration rate or eGFR after 9 months of Nefecon compared to placebo.

eGFR, showed a treatment benefit of 7% versus placebo, reflecting stabilisation in the treatment arm and a 7% decline of eGFR in the placebo arm (p=0.0029).

Collectively 16 mg of Nefecon indicated a significant and beneficial effect on key factors correlated to the progression to end stage renal disease (ESRD) for IgAN patients. In addition, Nefecon was generally well-tolerated.

On the basis of these results, Calliditas plans to submit for accelerated approval in U.S. in Q1 2021 followed by a submission for conditional approval with the EMA in H1 2021.

The NefIgArd trial is continuing on a blinded basis with patients continuing in the observational Part B of the trial for a 12 month follow up period. Calliditas is recruiting an additional 160 patients for inclusion in Part B during 2020 and aims to complete the recruitment in Q4 or Q1 2021.

See below status of company's portfolio of product candidates: