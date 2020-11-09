SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY): 1H GAAP EPS of ¥903.06.

Revenue of ¥2.63T (+3.5% Y/Y)

Income before income tax increased 22.9% Y/Y to ¥1.44T.

The Company completed the partial sale of T-Mobile shares, borrowings using T-Mobile shares, partial monetization of Alibaba shares and partial sale of SoftBank Corp. shares. The amount of sale/monetization of assets for the period totaled ¥5.6T.

SoftBank reduced debt by repurchasing domestic unsecured corporate bonds with a total face value of ¥167.6B, fully repaid $9.44B of borrowings and repaid early ¥300B of senior loans.

Interim dividend of ¥22/share was decided, same as previous year. The full-year dividend forecast remains undetermined.

