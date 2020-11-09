"Several weeks ago, we discovered Pegatron (OTC:PGTRF) - one of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) suppliers in China - violated Apple's Supplier Code of Conduct in its administration of a student work study program," the company said in a statement. "The individuals at Pegatron responsible for the violations went to extraordinary lengths to evade our oversight mechanisms."

"Apple has placed Pegatron on probation and Pegatron will not receive any new business from Apple until they complete all of the corrective actions required." Pegatron's shares closed down 2.1% in Taipei.

What happened? Pegatron misclassified student workers and falsified paperwork so they could work night shifts or overtime, and in some cases also breached the code by allowing students to perform work unrelated to their majors.

Pegatron is one of a handful of Taiwanese manufacturers who dominate Apple's iPhone global supply chain, which has been the target of criticism by labor activists over the years.

"Pegatron's current iPhone business should not be affected. However, it is likely that Pegatron will lose some orders for the Apple's new handsets next year to Luxshare, which is poised to become a new iPhone assembler in 2021," GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu declared.