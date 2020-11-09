ViiV Healthcare, the specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTC:SHIOF) announces that an independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended the early unblinding of the HIV Prevention Trials Network (HPTN) 084 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational, long-acting, injectable cabotegravir for HIV prevention in women.

Cabotegravir was 89% more effective than daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 200 mg and 300 mg (FTC/TDF) tablets for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

The study enrolled 3,223 participants. Among the 38 women who acquired HIV, four were randomised to cabotegravir arm and 34 to the daily, oral FTC/TDF.

This translated to an HIV incidence rate of 0.21% (95% confidence interval [CI] 0.06% – 0.54%) in the cabotegravir group and 1.79% (95% CI 1.24%-2.51%) in the FTC/TDF.

The DSMB indicated that cabotegravir met the primary objective of demonstrating superiority when compared to the current standard of care for women.

Cabotegravir and FTC/TDF tablets were both well tolerated throughout the study.

"If approved, long-acting cabotegravir will provide an option that reduces the number of annual dosing days from 365 to six,” said Kimberly Smith, M.D., MPH, Head of Research & Development at ViiV Healthcare.

Detailed results from HPTN 084 will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.

