Biden to name COVID-19 task force as cases spiral upward

Making the resurgent coronavirus an immediate priority, Joe Biden will announce a 12-member task force today to deal with the pandemic that has killed more than 237,000 Americans.

It will be charged with developing a blueprint for containing the disease and will be co-chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former FDA Commissioner David Kessler and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith of Yale University.

Biden has meanwhile promised that he will ask Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious diseases expert who has clashed with President Trump, to stay on in his role as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He'll also reach out to Republicans and Democrats in Congress to discuss a new relief package, with new daily coronavirus infections in the U.S. totaling over 100K for the last five days.

Biden's healthcare advisers have additionally held talks with drugmaker executives on the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed program to accelerate development of a possible COVID-19 treatment.