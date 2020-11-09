Who would be heading up the economy in a Biden administration?

Joe Biden's COVID-19 task force announcement will kick off a busy week that will see him and Kamala Harris moving forward with a presidential transition on a number of fronts.

They have a host of economic positions to fill including Secretary of the Treasury, where Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is seen as a top contender. The selection for the post and other must be approved by the Senate, which may still be in the hands of the GOP, and could threaten the chances of progressive candidates for the position like Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Biden's team is also considering naming a climate czar to deliver on the promises he made during the campaign, with John Kerry in the running after negotiating the Paris climate accords in 2016.