Federal agency, responsible for transition, has yet to affirm Biden victory

While Biden is preparing his transition team, he cannot shift into high gear until the U.S. General Services Administration, which oversees federal property, certifies the winner.

Over the weekend, the GSA said "an ascertainment [of the presidential election] has not yet been made. GSA and its administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law."

While some office space has been allocated at the Commerce Department's headquarters in Washington, additional resources like salaries for administrative support and government email addresses won't be given over until the agency has formally identified Biden as the winner.

In 2000, money was not released until after Al Gore conceded on December 13, but that seems unlikely this year given the Trump campaign's bevy of lawsuits.