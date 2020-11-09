Risk assets jump as traders put money to work

Investors that held off on buying last week due to the political uncertainty appear to be triggering a new wave of buying this morning as they unwind positions amid reduced odds of a drawn-out election fight.

Dow and S&P 500 futures are ahead by 1.6% , contracts tied to the Nasdaq are up 2.1% , while equities jumped across the globe. Japan +2.1% , China +1.9% , Hong Kong +1.9% , India +1.6% , England +1.5% , France +1.6% , Germany +1.9% .

Markets have strongly reacted to the likelihood of a split Congress, meaning less drastic policy changes like tax hikes and increased regulation.

With the fiscal response uncertain, it also means the Fed will have to do more to bolster the world's largest economy, which has weakened the dollar in recent days.

"The consensus is that Biden will be easier on trade and foreign policy, unlike Trump who is more erratic and aggressive," added Colin Low, senior macro analyst at FSMOne.com in Singapore.