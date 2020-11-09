AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) and WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXXWY) plan to accelerate advancement of AC Immune’s TDP-43 antibody into clinical development for NeuroOrphan indications.

This next phase of the strategic partnership between the companies builds on the know-how of ACIU's drug discovery and development platforms and WuXi's expertise in manufacturing innovative biologics.

A particular focus is developing AC Immune’s clinical antibody candidate to ensure it has high affinity for TDP-43 and is capable of preventing the intercellular spread of toxic species.

Through the new agreement, the company gains access to WuXi Biologics’ proprietary platforms, including cell line development platform. AC Immune will retain all intellectual property rights to molecules.

See below the company's broad and robust pipeline in neurodegenerative diseases: