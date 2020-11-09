SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) foray into trading doesn't appear to have gone as planned, with the group reporting a ¥131.7B ($1.3B) loss from speculation on tech stocks in Q3 after an attempt to diversify using its massive cash pile.

Back in September, the company led by Masayoshi Son was said to be the "Nasdaq whale" behind the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. equity derivatives that stoked a rally in big U.S. tech stocks.

The group still reported a net profit of $6B for the quarter, helped by fresh signs of recovery at its $100B Vision Fund since the WeWork debacle, as well as a gain related to the merger of its portfolio firm Sprint with T-Mobile U.S.

SoftBank shares closed the session up 5.4% in Tokyo.

