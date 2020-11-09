EdisonFuture, a wholly owned subsidiary of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI), has signed a joint strategic cooperation framework agreement with Liuzhou Liancheng Industrial and Guangxi Dazhou Automobile Sales to strengthen EV supply chain and sales infrastructure.

As per the agreement, Liancheng will supply EV parts to EdisonFuture's assembly facility in Fresno County, California, and will leverage its international relationships to help EdisonFuture establish access to market opportunities in South America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Dazhou, which sells next-generation smart electric pickup trucks, busses, and logistic vehicles, manufactured by selected leading Chinese companies, in Guangxi Autonomous Region in China, will help implement its proven and effective sales and marketing platform and after-sales service system for EdisonFuture.

Sales of EVs topped 2.1M globally in 2019, surpassing record sales in 2018. EVs, which accounted for 2.6% of global car sales and about 1% of global car stock in 2019, registered a 40% year-on-year increase.

The infrastructure for EV charging grew to 7.3M chargers globally in 2019.