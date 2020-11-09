Nokia (NYSE:NOK) signs a three-year contract with A1 for LTE and 5G campus networks in Austria to provide services for all existing and new private LTE and 5G enterprise campus network deployments

Friedrich Trawöger, Head of Operate and Managed Services at Nokia, said: “As operators like A1 Austria diversify their portfolios with new services and business innovation to digitalize industries, Nokia is in place to deliver proven expertise in the deployment and operation of business-critical private network solutions. We have had significant success on a number of executed projects with A1 in Austria and this deal will further position both companies as leaders in the private LTE and 5G domain.”