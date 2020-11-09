Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNF) and Luleå University of Technology inked a long-term strategic collaboration agreement with a focus on developing technology and strengthening competence in both mining and smelting operations.

"Attracting and further developing skills and technologies is an important part of Boliden's strategy and requires long-term work. We are already a leader in areas such as climate performance and I look forward to future efforts to further develop the business," says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO of Boliden.

"In connection with the climate transition, we are seeing there is substantial demand for metals and minerals. At the same time, Luleå University of Technology and Boliden have a long and successful history and together we can create better conditions for a more sustainable supply of raw materials," says Pär Weihed, Professor and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Luleå University of Technology.