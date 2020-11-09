Party City (NYSE:PRTY) reports revenue fell 1.6% on a constant currency basis in Q3. Brand comparable sales increased 8.3%.

Total retail sales down 1.3% to $364.48M, due to the temporary closure of all of the company’s retail stores.

North American digitally enabled sales increased 36.0%, including BOPIS, curbside pickup, and delivery, and Net third-party Wholesale revenues decreased 0.8%.

Adjusted ross margin rate improved 250 bps to 34.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $49.2M vs. $17.1M year ago.

Store count -112 Y/Y to 829.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our Halloween results were ahead of our expectations, driven by strong results within décor and better than expected sales of costumes, despite the challenges of a pandemic-impacted backdrop. We are very proud of our entire Party City team who delivered an exceptional Halloween experience for our customers, despite the backdrop. We are particularly encouraged by the performance of our core categories into October, which demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our business and the traction we are seeing from our strategic initiatives, both of which bode well for our future performance.”

Q4 Guidance: Total revenue: $675M-$695M vs. consensus of $600.04M; Brand comparable sales: flat to down a low-single digit percentage; Adjusted EBITDA: $80M-$90M; Adjusted net income: $33M-$40M; Adjusted diluted EPS: $0.31-$0.37 vs. consensus of $0.29; GAAP net income: $30M-$37M; GAAP diluted EPS: $0.28 to $0.35; Capex: ~$13M-$18M.

PRTY +21.4% premarket.

