Solar energy and EV stocks advance taking cues from Biden victory

Renewable energy and electric-vehicle stocks rise in premarket trading after Democrat-candidate Joe Biden wins the U.S. election.
The strong gains today include NextEra (NYSE:NEE) +8.1%, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +8.1%, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +6.4%, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +6%, JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +7.3% (DE Shaw discloses 5.0% stake - 13G filing), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) +8.2%, SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +6.9%, Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) +10.9%.
Other alternative energy names like Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +6.7%, FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +6.3%, and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +9%.
Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) +6.6% is also higher. TAN has grown around 170% over the past one year. See TAN total return vs. S&P 500.
Electric-vehicle players are also higher: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +2.5%, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +6.5%, Nio (NYSE:NIO) +4.5%, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) +4.1%, Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +11.4%, Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) +5.3%, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) +4.2%, Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +7.6%, Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) +6.3%, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) +6.2%.
Mr. Biden plans to spend $2T on EV infrastructure as well as other green projects. This includes building over 500K charging stations by 2030 and restoring the full EV tax credit.
