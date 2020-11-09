Solar energy and EV stocks advance taking cues from Biden victory

Renewable energy and electric-vehicle stocks rise in premarket trading after Democrat-candidate Joe Biden wins the U.S. election.

The strong gains today include NextEra (NYSE:NEE) +8.1% , SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +8.1% , Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +6.4% , First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +6% , JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +7.3% (DE Shaw discloses 5.0% stake - 13G filing), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) +8.2% , SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +6.9% , Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) +10.9% .

See JKS total return performance vs. peers over the span of one year:

Other alternative energy names like Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +6.7% , FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +6.3% , and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +9% .

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) +6.6% is also higher. TAN has grown around 170% over the past one year. See TAN total return vs. S&P 500.

Electric-vehicle players are also higher: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +2.5% , XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +6.5% , Nio (NYSE:NIO) +4.5% , Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) +4.1% , Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +11.4% , Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) +5.3% , Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) +4.2% , Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +7.6% , Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) +6.3% , Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) +6.2%.

Mr. Biden plans to spend $2T on EV infrastructure as well as other green projects. This includes building over 500K charging stations by 2030 and restoring the full EV tax credit.

A glance at EV stocks' performance over a period of the past one year: