Cannabis stocks are enjoying a third consecutive day of big gains amid expectations that Joe Biden will lead a reform effort that will spark investment in the sector.

"While Tuesday night's election did not clearly show who America thinks should lead the nation, it did make clear that we are united on replacing our country's archaic cannabis laws," said the Cannabis Consumer Policy Council.

Marijuana would be decriminalized at a federal level under a Biden administration, but efforts toward full legalization may also not be off the table.