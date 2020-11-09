NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) down 21% premarket on disappointing Q3 results.

United States revenue grew 11% and its DSD division grew nearly 15%.

Gross margin rate improved 200 bps to 60%, driven by improved product and channel mix, and overall improvement in cost of goods sold in the direct selling side of the business.

The company sold its BWR brands subsidiary and substantially all of its U.S. retail brands, which may result in improved gross margins, lower actual and relative SG&A expense, and improved overall profitability.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge, commented, “We continue to make substantial progress on integrating the five companies that are part of this game-changing merger to create a leading social selling company. We had major achievements in the past few quarters in disposing of the BWR brands which had a negative impact of more than $15 million in EBITDA in fiscal 2019, capturing cost synergies of approximately $10 million in NewAge , and in achieving growth in the U.S., Latin America and Western European markets. We expect the merger between NewAge and ARIIX will close this month. As we come together, we expect to generate accelerated growth and profit contribution, and are extremely well positioned to do so.”

Recently announced combination with ARIIX and four other e-commerce/direct selling companies, is expected to close by November 30, 2020.

The combination will double the size of the company with expected annual revenues of more than $500M, a blended gross margin of 70%, and expected annual EBITDA of more than $30M.

