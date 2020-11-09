In addition to the one previously announced, Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) says a second patient in cohort 6 has achieved complete remission (CR) in a Phase 1 trial evaluating its lead candidate APVO436 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Patient bone marrow blasts were 33% at screen, exhibited a rise to 46% after the first cycle of treatment, and subsequently dropped to 8% after the second cycle, and to 4% after the fourth cycle of treatment.

The patient's platelet count and absolute neutrophil count met complete remission criteria.

Also, data showed that one patient exhibited stable disease status, and six patients where the disease had progressed.