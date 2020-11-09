Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.12 .

Cash and cash equivalents of $64.3M.

The company believes that the current cash and cash equivalents is sufficient to fund operations and capital requirements until late in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We made good clinical, operational and regulatory progress during the third quarter of 2020 including presenting new data from the pivotal CONNECT-FX and Phase 2 BRIGHT trials, and completing our discussions with the FDA to clarify our clinical path forward to late stage clinical trials in patients with certain developmental and epileptic encephalopathies,” said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. “The fourth quarter of this year is another important period for Zynerba. In particular, we look forward to announcing the results of our fourth quarter meeting with the FDA to discuss our pivotal CONNECT-FX results in patients with a fully methylated FMR1 gene and to understand the regulatory path forward.”

