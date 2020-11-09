Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) announces it has entered into a deal to acquire Findus Switzerland from Froneri International Ltd. and certain intellectual property from an affiliate of Nestlé S.A. for aggregate consideration of approximately €110M.

Findus is described as the leading frozen food brand in Switzerland with a portfolio of value-added frozen products across categories including fish, vegetables and ready meals.

The company says the acquisition will expand its geographic reach into Switzerland, a new and sizable market, providing a natural extension for our Findus product offering and brand family with an attractive entry point for Green Cuisine.

Nomad Foods anticipates multiple sources of value creation including the opportunity to realize commercial and procurement synergies. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS.

The transaction is expected to close in the beginning of 2021.

Source: Press Release

Shares of Nomad are up 9.48% YTD.

