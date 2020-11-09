Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB): FQ1 Adj. EBITDA loss of $57.9M.

Revenue of C$67.81M (-1% Q/Q) beats by C$4.22M .

"We continue to take the necessary steps to execute our plan and transform our business to achieve sustainable profitability, and ultimately positive cash flow," stated Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Cannabis. "Our Q1 2021 results are transitional but do highlight successes across a number of diverse profit pools. We remain the leader by revenue in the high-margin Canadian medical market, our international medical business experienced more than 40% net revenue growth this quarter, and our CBD brand Reliva is #1 ranked by Nielsen in the U.S. CBD sector."

Press Release