Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) could face some challenges as it looks to boost production to meet demand, warns The Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column.

"Peloton is confident enough to project ending its current fiscal year next June with 2.17 million subscribers to its connected-fitness services. That will require the company to average over 250,000 new additions per quarter—more than double its average before the pandemic's onset," notes WSJ's Dan Gallagher.

Gallagher reminds PTON's margins could be impacted negatively by the production push and a growing slate of competitors trying to take advantage of Peloton's long wait times.