The first interim efficacy analysis of the large-scale Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, showed it to be more than 90% effective seven days after the second dose in preventing infection in participants with no evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were evaluated.

The companies plan to review the results with global regulatory authorities.

No safety signals were observed.

The study will continue through the final analysis of 164 confirmed cases.

An emergency use authorization (EUA) application will be made after the required safety milestone is achieved, expected to occur in the third week of November.

PFE up 7% premarket and BNTX is up 24% .