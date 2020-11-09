McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable sales fell 2.2% in Q3 to match the consensus expectation. On a sequential basis, comparable sales results improved for all segments throughout the quarter.

Comparable sales were up 4.6% for U.S. markets vs. +4.3% consensus and fell 4.4% for international markets vs. -10.5% consensus. The International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate segment saw a 10.1% drop in comparable sales during the quarter.

In the U.S., the restaurant chain's strategic marketing investments and resulting promotional activity drove low double-digit comparable sales for the month of September, including positive comparable sales across all dayparts. Comparable guest counts remained negative for the quarter. Consolidated operating income increased 5% in Q3 (+3% on a constant-currency basis).

Shares of McDonald's are up 3.95% premarket to $225.12.

Previously: McDonald's EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue