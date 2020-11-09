Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) agrees to acquire a restructured HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) in a deal valued at $376M based on the equity to be issued to HighPoint shareholders, the equity and debt to be issued to HighPoint debt holders in an exchange offer and remaining debt to be assumed.

Bonanza Creek says it will issue 9.8M common shares and up to $100M in senior unsecured notes in the transaction.

The company says the deal materially increases its scale based on expected pro forma Q4 production of 50K boe/day and a rural Weld County leasehold position of 206K net acres.

In connection with the deal, Bonanza Creek says it entered into a tax benefits preservation plan designed to protect the availability of the company's existing net operating loss carryforwards and other tax attributes.

In a report published last month on Seeking Alpha, Elephant Analytics said HighPoint was "at elevated restructuring risk in Q4, with ~$24M in bond interest payments due in the quarter."