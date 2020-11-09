Mcan Mortgage (OTCPK:MAMTF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.92.

"MCAN's business performed very well as we continued to grow our mortgage portfolio in response to the housing and mortgage market dynamics which were fueled by reduced interest rates and the COVID-19 impact," said Karen Weaver, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The entire team at MCAN worked diligently to execute our day-to-day business, serve our customers and achieve our growth. We expect to continue our profitable growth in our mortgage assets and in our marketable and non-marketable securities and remain focused on guiding the company through the impacts of COVID-19 while executing our strategy."

Press Release