Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) fiscal Q2 results:

Revenues: C$135.3M (+77%), driven by increase in Canadian recreational revenue, continued strength in Storz & Bickel vaporizer sales and ThisWorks, and contribution from BioSteel.

Cannabis net revenue: C$92.3M (+74%); Canadian recreational net revenue: C$60.9M (+178%).

Recreational B2B net sales increased by 21% Q/Q, driven by store openings across Canada and improved market share performance.

Recreational B2C net sales increased 43% over the comparative period primarily due to an increase in number of corporate stores and cannabis 1.0 products (dried flower, oils and soft gels) and cannabis 2.0 products driving increased foot traffic.

Gross margin of 19%, up 1,400bps versus Q2 2020.

Net loss: (C$96.6M) (-140%); loss/share: (C$0.09) (-136%).

CF consumption: (C$161.7M) (+24.4%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA loss: ($85.7M) (+43%).

"Importantly, our end-to-end review has identified cost savings opportunities in the range of $150-$200 million across cost of goods sold, general and administrative expenses, and inventory, and efforts are underway to quickly capture value," said Mike Lee, CFO.

Shares are up 8% premarket.

