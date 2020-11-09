Airline stocks are soaring after Pfizer/BioNTech reports a 90% effective rate for its COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19," says Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) +14.75% , Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +11.71% , Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +9.05% , Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) +8.95% , United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +10.44% , Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) +8.30% and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +11.47% .

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is also soaring on the news, up 14%. It its latest earnings it noted results were continuing to be significantly impacted by Covid-19 and announced plans to cut 11K jobs.

Global stocks were already notably higher in a post-election rally even before the Pfizer news broke.