Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) jumps 9.4% in premarket trading after Q3 core EPS of 6 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 4 cents as the mortgage REIT resumed investing in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, purchasing ~$5.6B of specified pools.

The company held $900.0M notional in to-be-announced securities forward contracts at quarter-end and further reduced exposure to credit investments through select dispositions totaling ~$1.1B.

"Valuations of our remaining credit investments continued to benefit from increased investor demand and contributed to a 9.5% increase in book value per common share," said CEO John Anzalone.

Book value per share increased to $3.47 at Sept. 30, 2020 vs. $3.17 at June 30, 2020.

Intends to increase equity allocation to agency RMBS as the asset class "offers an attractive return profile, benefits from substantial liquidity and funding and is supported by ongoing purchases by the Federal Reserve," Anzalone said.

Q3 non-GAAP effective yield fell to 2.67% in Q3 vs. 6.57% in Q2; non-GAAP effective interest rate margin of 2.38% fell from 4.56%.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

