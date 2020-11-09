Already sharply higher on the session, S&P 500 (SP500) and DJIA (DJI) futures are up 3.6% and 5.1%, respectively after early data from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shows 90% effectiveness seven days after the second dose.

Most interesting, Nasdaq (COMP) futures are giving up some ground on the news, now up just 0.85% on the session. The Nasdaq, of course, houses many of pandemic-related work-from-home rocketships of the past few months.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are modestly in the red premarket. Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) are down more than 5% . Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are higher, but underperforming the averages.