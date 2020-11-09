Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares gain 4.6% pre-market despite Q3 misses on the top and bottom lines.

Business Aviation sales dropped 18% Y/Y but up 22% on the quarter to $68.5M, driven by a 21% increase in service revenue and 13% gain in equipment revenue.

Commercial Aviation fell 61% Y/Y and increased 34% Q/Q.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 9% Y/Y to $30.2M vs. the $1M loss consensus.

The sale of Commercial Aviation to Intelsat remains on track to close before the end of Q1 2021.

"The sale of our Commercial Aviation division to Intelsat is transformational for Gogo and remains on track for closing. The Transaction will give us the ability to de-lever, generate positive free cash flow, take advantage of our substantial NOL carryforwards, and invest in strengthening our Business Aviation franchise. The rapid recovery in BA is a testament to the strength of our business." says CEO Oakleigh Thorne.

