Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) soars 29% in premarket on moderate volume, after announcing that its Phase 3 (CARDINAL) study evaluating bardoxolone methyl in patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, has met its primary and key secondary endpoints at the end of Year 2.

NDA submission for full approval planned for 1Q 2021.

The study met the primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement from baseline to week 100 in a measure of kidney function called eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate), compared to placebo. Key secondary endpoint was also met.

In the intent to treat group, patients in bardoxolone arm experienced a mean change from baseline in eGFR of -0.8 mL/min/1.73 m2, compared to -8.5 in placebo.

At Week 104 (secondary endpoint), patients in the ITT population treated with bardoxolone experienced mean change from baseline in eGFR of -4.5, compared to -8.8 in placebo.

Efficacy was observed across multiple subgroups at Week 100 and Week 104, including pediatric patients and patients with different genetic subtypes of Alport syndrome.

On the safety front, bardoxolone was generally well tolerated. 75 patients (97%) receiving bardoxolone and 77 patients (96%) receiving placebo experienced an adverse event, generally mild to moderate in intensity.

Ten patients receiving bardoxolone and four patients receiving placebo discontinued study drug due to an adverse event.

Additionally, the company announced results from the long-term extension EAGLE study. Change from baseline in eGFR was assessed for 14 patients who were treated with bardoxolone for three years. Bardoxolone produced a mean increase from baseline in eGFR of 11.5 at Year 1, 13.3 at Year 2, and 11.0 at Year 3.