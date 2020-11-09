Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) says it is acquiring Buchanan Energy in an all-cash transaction for $580M. The purchase price includes tax benefits valued at $80M for a net after-tax purchase price of $500M.

Buchanan Energy is the owner of Bucky's Convenience Stores, which are found primarily in Illinois and Nebraska. Casey’s acquisition of Buchanan Energy will include 94 retail stores and 79 dealer locations, as well as multiple parcels of real estate for future new store construction, which will increase Casey’s footprint to over 2.3K stores.

The company says the acquisition will enhance Casey’s presence in these attractive markets and enables the company to bring Casey’s offerings to a broader group of consumers.

The company will finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand, revolver capacity and bank financing. The net investment of $500M reps a 10.6X EBITDA multiple. Casey's expects to achieve $23M in annual synergies by the third year.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the calendar year.

Source: Press Release