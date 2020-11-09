The first interim efficacy analysis of the large-scale Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, showed it to be more than 90% effective seven days after the second dose in preventing infection in participants with no evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The averages are off to the races, with the Dow up more than 4% and the S&P 500 more than 3% . The work-from-home names are under pressure, limiting the Nasdaq gain to just 0.6% .

Carnival Cruise (NYSE:CCL), Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH), Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) are sporting gains of 25%-30% . Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) +18% .

Other leisure names will also outperform as the market prices in an opportunity for a greater return to normal, like hotels. Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), Hilton (NYSE:HLT), Hyatt (NYSE:H) are all up more than 8% with Marriott leading the way, rising 14% in pre-market trading.

Theaters are also higher, like AMC (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS).

