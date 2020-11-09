Square (NYSE:SQ) to offer $500M of convertible senior unsecured notes due May 1, 2026 and $500M of convertible senior unsecured notes due November 1, 2027 in a private placement.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $75M of 2026 Notes and up to an additional $75M of 2027 Notes.

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

Net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions and for general corporate purposes.

