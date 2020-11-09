In news investors have been anxiously waiting to hear, theme park stocks break sharply higher after Pfizer reports its success for its vaccine in a Phase 3 study.

"Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19," says Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is 16.21% higher , Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is up 16.25% and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is 9.25% higher .

Disney (NYSE:DIS), which has its hands in a variety of different industries which have been impacted like the pandemic, like its movie and entertainment unit, also has large exposure to theme parks. The unit was more than 30% of its revenues last year, and saw an 85% decline in sales in that division in the latest quarter.

The sector is looking to return to growth after the pandemic slump.