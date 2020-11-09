As expected, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is down 30% premarket on average volume following Friday's FDA advisory committee meeting on Alzheimer's disease candidate aducanumab. The committee voted 8-1 (2 uncertain) that the pivotal study EMERGE, the results of which the company was banking on to show efficacy, was not enough to demonstrate effectiveness. The committee voted 7-0 (4 uncertain) that the Phase 1 PRIME study also failed to demonstrate supporting evidence of efficacy.

The FDA's action date on the application is March 7, 2021, a near-certainty to be a complete response letter (CRL).