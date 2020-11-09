Gilat's (NASDAQ:GILT) modems will deliver multi Gbps throughput, targeting high-end services over SES’s O3b and O3b mPOWER MEO constellations.

Gilat's high-throughput modems will support SES in delivering fiber-equivalent services for government and high-end enterprise solutions.

"Gilat highly values the strong partnership with SES and is pleased to further expand the collaboration, bringing to market high-end modems supporting O3b mPOWER's market segments," said Amir Yafe, Head of Global Accounts at Gilat. "Gilat shares SES vision on the need for a combination of GEO and Non-GEO Stationary (NGSO) constellations to address the growing demand for affordable low-latency global broadband connectivity."