Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.02 ; GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.04 .

Revenue of $1.1B (-38.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M .

Q4 guidance: Revenue of ~ $1,230 vs consensus of $1.2B ; adjusted EBITDA of ~$255M; adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20%-21%; adjusted earnings per share of $0.13-$0.21 vs consensus of $0.12; adjusted free cash flow of ~$180M;

FY20 guidance: Revenue of ~$5,250M from previous guidance of ~$5,200M vs consensus of $5.20B ;adjusted EBITDA of ~$1,055M from previous guidance of ~$1,030M; adjusted EBITDA Margin of ~20%; adjusted earnings per share of $0.68-$0.76 vs previous guidance of $0.60-$0.72 vs consensus of $0.71 ; year end cash balance of ~$1.5B.

Shares +6.1% PM.

Press Release