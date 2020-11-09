Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.02 ; GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.04 .

Revenue of $1.1B (-38.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M .

Q4 guidance: Revenue of ~$1.23B vs. consensus of $1.2B; non-GAAP EBITDA of ~$255M; non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 20%-21%; non-GAAP EPS of $0.13-$0.21 vs. consensus of $0.12; non-GAAP free cash flow of ~$180M.

FY20 guidance: Revenue of ~$5.25B vs. previous guidance of ~$5.2B and consensus of $5.20B; non-GAAP EBITDA of ~$1.055B from previous guidance of ~$1.03B; non-GAAP EBITDA margin of ~20%; non-GAAP EPS of $0.68-$0.76 vs. prior guidance of $0.60-$0.72 and consensus of $0.71; cash balance of ~$1.5B.

Shares +6.1% PM.

