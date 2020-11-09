Up earlier by more than 10%, PLUG is now down 3.1% in premarket trade, with money flowing back into oil and traditional energy names following interim data from Pfizer on a COVID vaccine.

Plug Power's adjusted loss came in at ($0.04) per diluted share vs. a net loss of ($0.11) in the same quarter a year ago.

Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%, which is approaching the company's target of adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% by 2024.

Reported gross billings of $125.6M; reflecting growth of 106% year-over-year and 73.4% sequentially, as well as the highest quarter in the firm's 22-year history.

Deployed a record 4,100 GenDrive fuel cell systems and 13 hydrogen fueling stations/network in the Q3 2020 quarter, reflecting year-over-year growth of 130% for fuel cell units deployed. The record growth aligns with Plug's target to have cumulatively deployed over 40,000 GenDrive systems by year end, and to design, build and operate a fueling network in excess of 100 hydrogen fueling stations.

Plug also raised 2020 full-year gross billings guidance to $325M-$330M from $310M and reaffirmed 2021 gross billing guidance of $450M.

Q3 results