Crude oil prices surge above $40/bbl after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective, and Saudi Arabia said an OPEC+ deal on production cuts could be adjusted to offset rising supply and weak demand.

December WTI crude (CL1:COM) +8.8% to $40.41/bbl, above $40 for the first time since Oct. 23; January Brent (CO1:COM) +8% to $42.61/bbl.

Crude oil already was taking a risk-on flavor, rising along with other financial markets after Joe Biden emerged as the winner in the U.S. presidential race over the weekend and the dollar weakened to a 10-week low.

Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts could be adjusted as it has been in the past if there is consensus among members of the group.

