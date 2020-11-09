Red Cat Holdings (OTCPK:RCAT) closed the acquisition of Fat Shark Holdings, the leading provider of headsets and goggles for professional FPV (First Person View) racers and drone pilots with an estimated market share of 85%.

Fat Shark generates ~$7M annual revenues.

"As we establish our leadership position through our acquisitions, we expect to take significant market share of the drone market that analysts currently forecast will grow to $42.8B by 2025," CEO Jeff Thompson commented.

Through the acquisition, a fully-integrated supply chain, experienced international manufacturing and sourcing capabilities, and design and development resources will be added to the combined company.