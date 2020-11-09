The casino sector is set up for a good day after Pfizer reports 90% success for its vaccine in a Phase 3 study.

"Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent COVID-19," says Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla.

Macau-related names are also getting a boost with Joe Biden forecast to win the U.S. presidential election, including Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) +9.26% in premarket action, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) +13.72% and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +14.31% . Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) rose 5.47% in Hong Kong trading earlier in the day, MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF) was 3.75% higher and SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) was up 3.99% .